Indore: Rains Bring Relief To The City, Day Temperature Drops By Four Degree Celsius

Umbrellas on and water runs on road as rain lashes Indraprastha tower area during daytime | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore received a sigh of relief as the day temperature of the city dropped by four degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. Partly cloudy sky with maximum rainfall recorded at 80.5 mm resulted in the the day temperature dropping to 31.4 degrees Celsius on Friday against 35.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder, lashed the eastern part of the city while the central and western parts experienced intermittent light showers. Almost three inches rainfall was recorded by the pollution monitoring station of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) at Regal Square.

Meanwhile, rain in the evening provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to residents of the city. The rains came as a relief for the public from uninterrupted rising humidity over the last few days.

However, the relief also became a reason for woes for commuters as most of the city roads were waterlogged, especially the BRTS corridor and other low-lying areas.

Rains and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas while the winds were blowing at a speed of 15kmph towards southwest in the evening. Winds uprooted small hoardings, posters and tents erected to hold events and functions. It also caused power cuts as hairline cracks appeared in supply lines.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, which was a degree above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 85 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively.

The weatherman said that the southwest monsoon is further expected to advance into the state of Madhya Pradesh predicting that the weather will remain cloudy for the next two days and precipitation may continue with a possibility of thunderstorm and duststorm.