Indore: Rainfall cools off Sunday night as local generation brings relief

Sudden rainfall on Sunday night caused waterlogging in many areas of the city and people faced a tough time passing Patrakar Colony Square. | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall on Sunday night turned the city weather pleasant after an oppressively hot and humid day. The rainfall on Sunday took place due to local generation of the system.

The rain started on Sunday night and continued intermittently in many areas till late evening. However, the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department at the city airport received only 5 mm of rainfall till 11.30 pm and the pollution monitoring station of the Regional Pollution Control Board recorded over 8 mm rainfall in the same period. The total rainfall of the season has reached 1,044.4 mm (41.11 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. Residents woke up to a partly clouded sky but it turned dark in the evening and the clouds opened up.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool. However, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

