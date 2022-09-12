e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rainfall cools off Sunday night as local generation brings relief

Indore: Rainfall cools off Sunday night as local generation brings relief

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Sudden rainfall on Sunday night caused waterlogging in many areas of the city and people faced a tough time passing Patrakar Colony Square. | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall on Sunday night turned the city weather pleasant after an oppressively hot and humid day. The rainfall on Sunday took place due to local generation of the system.

The rain started on Sunday night and continued intermittently in many areas till late evening. However, the weather station of the Regional Meteorological Department at the city airport received only 5 mm of rainfall till 11.30 pm and the pollution monitoring station of the Regional Pollution Control Board recorded over 8 mm rainfall in the same period. The total rainfall of the season has reached 1,044.4 mm (41.11 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. Residents woke up to a partly clouded sky but it turned dark in the evening and the clouds opened up.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool. However, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Read Also
Indore: BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma dies following heart attack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rainfall cools off Sunday night as local generation brings relief

Indore: Rainfall cools off Sunday night as local generation brings relief

Indore: ‘Rotary Nation Builder Award’ programme to honour teachers

Indore: ‘Rotary Nation Builder Award’ programme to honour teachers

Indore: ‘Registry of people of negative blood group must be prepared’

Indore: ‘Registry of people of negative blood group must be prepared’

Indore: Youth found hurt in road accident dies in treatment

Indore: Youth found hurt in road accident dies in treatment

Indore: RVNL speeds up work on the Metro corridor

Indore: RVNL speeds up work on the Metro corridor