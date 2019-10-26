Indore: Rain may dampen Diwali celebrations

Indore: Rains could play spoil sport during Diwali celebrations on Sunday as the regional meteorological department officials believe that city may witness light showers on that day.

Department officials said that the cyclonic conditions in Arabian Sea can keep the city sky cloudy and light showers can take place.

They said that the temperature would remain same for next couple of days.

“Very severe cyclonic storm 'KYARR' over east-central Arabian Sea moved west-north-westwards and lay centered over east-central Arabia Sea, about 420 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 450 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1630 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman). The cyclonic activities near coastal regions of Maharashtra may affect the weather of western Madhya Pradesh causing rains in Indore region as well,” the met officials said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above the normal.