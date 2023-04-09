Indore: Rain, gusty winds bring down soaring temp

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather with moderate rainfall was witnessed in many parts of the city on Saturday evening and it gave a much-needed relief from the soaring temperature.

Dark clouds enveloped the city sky in the evening and drizzles coupled with gusty winds turned the weather cool. The winds were blowing at the speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

The rainfall was more in the eastern part of the city compared to the western part. Around 0.3 mm rainfall was recorded on Saturday.

The cloudy weather saw a drop in the night temperature The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal.

Heavy winds were there during evening hours, while the temperature remained cool at night.

According to meteorological department officials, the change in weather has taken place due to moisture incursion taking place from Arabian Sea.

“A trough/wind discontinuity runs from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region witnessed gusty winds with dust on Saturday evening too but the day remained hot.

The maximum temperature will start increasing gradually,” met officials said.

Read Also Indore: Mandatory for companies to keep accounts with audit trail