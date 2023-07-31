Indore: Rain Coupled With Winds Gives Relief After A Hot, Humid Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds and rains in various parts of the city turned Sunday evening pleasant after a hot and humid day. The change in weather conditions gave relief to the citizens as the day remained hot with the temperature hovering over 28 degrees Celsius.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days, and there are chances of light rains and thunderstorms on Monday.

According to the weatherman, winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 18 kilometres per hour on Sunday evening, and light rainfall had taken place in various parts of the district.

“Westerly winds were blowing till afternoon, and the weather remained hot. However, wind pattern changed in the evening to northwesterly, which caused the change in weather,” Met officials said.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Patna, Deoghar, Digha, centre of low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and thence southeastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Northwest Madhya Pradesh on August 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on August 2,” meteorology department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.9 degrees Celsius which were normal.

The humidity on Sunday morning was 86 per cent while it was 75 per cent in the evening.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)