​ Indore: Rain continues to lash city, morning turns misty, but heavy downpour unlikely

Indore

Rain continued to lash the city consecutively for the second day on Sunday as the city received intermittent rainfall throughout the day. The continuous rainfall turned the city's morning misty due to which the visibility dropped to 1500 metres at 7.30 am.

The Regional Meteorological Department has forecasted that weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and the city would witness light to moderate rains.

The weather remained cloudy throughout the day and the day temperature dropped four degrees Celsius below normal. However, the same phenomena kept the night temperature at three degrees Celsius above normal.

“Due to strong easterly winds from Bay of Bengal, moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squalls (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kph) are very likely over north Madhya Pradesh,” met officials said.

However, they said that the chances of heavy rains are unlikely and the city would see foggy conditions after the sky gets clear. The Maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius (four degrees below normal), and Minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal).

About 1-inch rainfall in 36 hours

City recorded over 25 mm rainfall in the central part of the city while 23 mm rainfall was recorded at the city airport in 36 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:11 AM IST