Indore: Rain Break Increases Temperature, Heavy Rain Likely After July 15 | PRAVEERPHOTOGRAPHY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The day temperature has risen by two degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours while the level of humidity too increased to 90 per cent with the break in rains on Thursday.

However, the dark clouds continued to envelop the sky but rising temperature turned the weather itchy. The temperature, which had dropped below 27 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain, again crossed the 29-degree Celsius mark.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast similar weather conditions for the next two days and said that the city would continue to witness light rains intermittently. Meteorological Department officials warned of moderate to heavy rains in Indore region after July 15.

Read Also Indore: Second Death At Mohadi Waterfall In 10 Days

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained at 265.8 mm (10.46 inches), which is about 61 per cent above the average rainfall recorded in the city till this period of the season. The break in rains increased the humidity level.

The humidity on Thursday morning was 92 per cent and in the evening it was 87 per cent. “The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies south of its normal position and the eastern end lies north of its normal position.

Read Also Indore: 13601 Candidates Qualify For Main Exams

A fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation in middle and upper tropospheric levels lies over North Pakistan and neighbourhood while a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels and trough extends from this cyclonic circulation to south Gujarat in lower tropospheric levels,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are likely after July 15 in the Indore region.”

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 29.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius which was normal.