Indore: Rain Break Increases Temperature By 8 Degrees Celsius In Two Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the break in rains, the day temperature increased by eight degrees Celsius in the last two days and touched the 30 degrees Celsius mark again after 12 days. The sun shone brightly after four days turning the weather conditions sunny, on Tuesday.

The temperature had dropped below 22 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain, on September 17. The Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast similar weather conditions for the next two days and said that the city would continue to witness drizzling intermittently.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained at 1138.4 mm (44.8 inches), which is over seven inches above the average seasonal total rainfall. The break in rains increased the humidity level to 81.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Siddhi, Ranchi and the centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coasts and thence south eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Odisha coast with associated cyclonic circulation,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rains are unlikely for next two days in the Indore region.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 30 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius which was normal.

