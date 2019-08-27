Indore: Rain batters city, brings trouble for office goers

Indore: Moderate rain lashed city for third consecutive day on Monday and brought down the temperature to five degrees below normal level. The meteorological department said city will receive heavy rain on Tuesday as well.

The city recorded intermittent rain throughout the day, which also caused water logging in many areas mainly along BRTS corridor. About 9.8 mm of rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, which took the season’s total to 803.1 mm (31.59 inches).

“There are chances of heavy rain in 29 districts including all eight districts of Indore division besides Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam,” a met department official said wishing anonymity.

“The monsoons trough at mean sea level now passes through Phalodi, Bhilwara, Vidisha, Japalpur, Chaibasa, Balasore and south eastwards to Bay of Bengal and extends up to 2.1 kilometres above mean level. This may bring more rain to the city,” official added.

Besides, a fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 28 due to which MP will receive another spell of rain after August 30.

On Monday, city recorded maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at 22.3 degrees Celsius was normal though. The morning and evening humidity was 95 per cent and 97 per cent respectively.

Office goers face trouble

Though rain became the reason for celebration on Sunday as residents left for long drives, it proved troublesome for them on Monday.

Rainfall that began at 9 am continued for two hours, which were peak hours when people left for offices and other work. City’s major roads saw traffic jam as most people preferred cars to reach their destinations.