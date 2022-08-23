Indore: Rain and cold winds pull down day temp by 5°C below normal

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a rainy day in Indore on Monday as the city received light rainfall throughout the day without a break. Moreover, the rainfall—coupled with cold winds—pulled down the day temperature by 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The visibility on Monday morning also dropped to 1,500 metres at 7.30 am which affected air traffic movement to and from the city. The rainfall, which started on Sunday night, continued to lash the city throughout the day as the Regional Meteorological Department recorded about 8.4 mm rainfall at the weather station of the city airport with which the total rainfall in the city reached 867.3 mm (34.14 inches), so far. The wind speed also reached 32 kilometres per hour on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Met officials have forecast that the conditions will remain the same till Tuesday morning and the intensity of rainfall will decrease thereafter.

“The depression over north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan and south-west Uttar Pradesh moved nearly westwards during the day and lay centred at north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan about 20 km south-south-east of Guna (Madhya Pradesh), 80 km north-east of Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh), 170 km east-south-east of Kota (Rajasthan) and 370 km east of Udaipur (Rajasthan). It is likely to move nearly westwards across north-west Madhya Pradesh towards east Rajasthan and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by August 23,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, Indore will witness light-to-moderate rainfall on Tuesday and the intensity of rainfall will decrease afterwards.”

Temp & humidity stats

The day temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was stuck to normal.

The humidity level was high and the wind speed increased to 34 kilometres. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 98 per cent, while it was recorded 95 per cent in the evening.

People were forced to wrap themselves up in thick woollen and raincoats and they also lit bonfires to ward off the chilly conditions.

Read Also Indore: Students learn traffic rules under road safety awareness campaign