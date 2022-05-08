Indore: Railways to run Exam Special train for Jaipur today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To help candidates participating in the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board, the Railways is operating a special train between Indore-Jaipur-Indore on Sunday.

According to official information, the 09709 Jaipur-Indore Exam Special Express train will depart from Jaipur at 7.25 am on Sunday and reach the city on the same day at 22.30 pm. Similarly the 09710 Indore-Jaipur Exam Special Express will depart from the city at 21.00 pm on Monday and reach Jaipur station at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The train will run in both directions from Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Bayana, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Ramganj Mandi, Nagda. It will have one stop at Ujjain station. It has four sleepers and eight general-class coaches. For detailed information related to the train timings, stops and composition of the coaches, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to get an overview.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:01 AM IST