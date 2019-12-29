Indore: Railway passengers can use Helpline No 139 & App from Jan 1

Indore: The railway passengers can use an integrated helpline number 139 and mobile app - Rail Madad – from January 1.

According to official information, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, the integrated railway helpline number 139 and the aid portal Rail Madad was launched by Indian Railways on July 15 this year. Currently, along with the said portal, other railway helpline numbers are also functional.

From January 1, all other railway helpline numbers and portals will become ineffective except the integrated helpline number 139 and the integrated assistance portal - Rail Madad.

General complaint number-138, catering service- 1800111321, vigilance - 152210, accident / safety -1072, Clean My Coach- 58888/138, SMS complaint - 9717630982 and complaint management system support portal will be become ineffective from January 1. However, security helpline number 182 will continue to work separately.