Indore: Rahul Elected President Of City Chapter Of ICMAI

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Jain has been elected as the president of the Indore-Dewas Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) for the term 2023-24. Neeraj Maheshwari has been elected as the vice president, Pankaj Raizada as the secretary, and Uddhav Mahadev as the treasurer. Ravindra Dubey, Sumit Jain, Swati Modi, Yash Wagrecha, and Rajat Gupta were elected as members of executive committee of the chapter. President Rahul Jain expressed his commitment for the all-round development of the chapter, while senior members Dangi G, YS Tibrewala G, Raj Damodar Kirtani G, GL Gujrati G, Shailesh Shah, Vijay Joshi, Surendra Aggarwal, and Mihir Turkhia extended their congratulations to the new executive team.