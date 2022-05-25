Indore: Ragging at RNT hostel; hostellers testify as probe starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25 inmates of Ravindra Nath Tagore Hostel, a boarding facility of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), gave their statements before the anti-ragging committee which started probing into a ragging complaint on Tuesday.

While some of the complainants said that they were given different tasks during the event Prayas held in March, some went on to claim that they were being given orders to bring water and other materials by senior hostellers.

However, some others claimed that duties were assigned for the Prayas event among hostellers irrespective of their seniority level.

It was learnt that there is some financial dispute over the hostel mess. The mess is being run as a cooperative society. There are no clear records of around Rs 35,000 expenditure for which also meetings are held and junior hostellers are also called in the meetings.

The anti-ragging committee heard both the complainants and accused’s sides and sought statements in writing.

An inspection team also paid a surprise inspection at the hostel. It would also submit its report to the anti-ragging committee.

A group of inmates of RNT hostel had lately lodged a ragging complaint against around 20 senior hostellers mentioning their names.

In their complaint, the junior students claimed that they were being ragged by the seniors in the hostel regularly.

