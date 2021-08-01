Indore: Race for admission: Act now! Direct admission to minority colleges starts

Indore: While the department of higher education (DHE) opened a window to register for centralised admission counselling through which students will be allocated to colleges, minority institutes started granting direct admission to students on Sunday. Although Sunday was a holiday, some colleges with minority institute status had called their staff to work for admitting the students.

Colleges with minority institute status had already done registrations of students wishing to take admission to courses that they offer. As the DHE gave the go-ahead for starting the admission process, the minority colleges started uploading details of students on the e-pravesh website. Take note: Admission in traditional courses, such as BA, BSc, BCom and LLB, are granted in two modes—online and offline.

While colleges with minority institute status are allowed to grant admission in the offline/direct mode, other colleges accept admissions in the online mode through centralised counselling. Students wishing to take admission in the direct mode need to just walk into minority colleges with eligibility documents in hand. And those who want to participate in online admission counselling are required to register themselves on the e-pravesh website.

The deadline for registration for admission to the PG courses is August 7 and UG courses is August 12 in first-round counselling. A total of three rounds of counselling will be held. Two rounds will be conducted by the DHE, while the third round will be held at the college level. A major concern of students over the results of the qualifying examinations have also been addressed before the admission season started. The results of all the qualifying exams, barring BA final year, are out.