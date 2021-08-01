Indore: Race for admission: Act now! Direct admission to minority colleges starts

Indore: While the department of higher education (DHE) opened a window to register for centralised admission counselling through which students will be allocated to colleges, minority institutes started granting direct admission to students on Sunday. Although Sunday was a holiday, some colleges with minority institute status had called their staff to work for admitting the students.
Colleges with minority institute status had already done registrations of students wishing to take admission to courses that they offer. As the DHE gave the go-ahead for starting the admission process, the minority colleges started uploading details of students on the e-pravesh website. Take note: Admission in traditional courses, such as BA, BSc, BCom and LLB, are granted in two modes—online and offline.
While colleges with minority institute status are allowed to grant admission in the offline/direct mode, other colleges accept admissions in the online mode through centralised counselling. Students wishing to take admission in the direct mode need to just walk into minority colleges with eligibility documents in hand. And those who want to participate in online admission counselling are required to register themselves on the e-pravesh website.
The deadline for registration for admission to the PG courses is August 7 and UG courses is August 12 in first-round counselling. A total of three rounds of counselling will be held. Two rounds will be conducted by the DHE, while the third round will be held at the college level. A major concern of students over the results of the qualifying examinations have also been addressed before the admission season started. The results of all the qualifying exams, barring BA final year, are out.
Govt, minority colleges first choice
As in the previous years, government and minority colleges in Indore district are going to be the first choice of students. Students who want a course of their choice irrespective of his/her percentage of marks are going to make a beeline for the minority institutes. However, students participating in centralised online counselling are going to give preference to such government colleges as Holkar Science College, New Science College, Government Law College, Atal Behari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College, Old GDC and New GDC.
Students would have a choice of seven colleges, priority-wise, at the time of registration. The DHE will prepare a merit list of the students and, accordingly, allocate admission to the colleges.
Document verification starts today
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the DHE has scrapped the mandatory condition of verification of documents in colleges. The verification will be done online through a helpdesk set up at the government colleges. Only those students whose document verification could not be done online will have to show up at any government college near their home and get the job done. Verification of documents will start on Monday. For P-G courses, verification will continue till August 8 and U-G courses till August 13.
3,200 seats in 30 BEd colleges in City
The DHE also opened a registration window for teaching training programmes, including BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and so forth on Sunday. Admission will be held in three rounds. All rounds will be held online.
Registrations for first-round counselling will be held from August 1 to August 5. Allotment letters will be issued to students on August 14.
There are a total of 30 colleges in the city. A total of 26 colleges have intake capacity of 100 each. The intake capacity of Tagore College and Khalsa College is 200 each, whereas the School of Education can admit 150 students and Jain Narsingh College 50 students.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)