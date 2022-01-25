Indore: ​​R-Day gift: 34 new CNG city buses​

Indore

This Republic Day will be special for the city, as on January 26, 2022, Indore will get 34 new CNG buses.

After the Republic Day program​me​ organi​s​ed at Nehru Stadium, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off the buses.

These buses will be operated to connect the central areas of the city with the outer areas.

Chouhan will be the chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations to be held in Indore. Preparations are going on in full swing for this ceremony to be held at Nehru Stadium.

Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) management ​said CM will flag off these buses from the stadium itself. Buses will be decorated for the inaugural ceremony.

AiCTSL CEO Sandeep Soni said that 19 routes have been earmarked for the operation of these buses. All these routes will start from the central area of the city and connect with the outer areas.

With this, people from outer areas will also get the facility of public transport for the first time. The routes on which these initial 34 buses will run has not been decided yet.

Soni said that the plan is to introduce around 400 CNG buses under the initiative, and 50 of them will be introduced in the first phase of the initiative.

“We will operate the new CNG buses on a public private partnership (PPP) model, and also generate over Rs 16 crore as profit from operations of these buses,” Soni said.

He added that these buses will use bio-CNG produced at biomethanation plants of Indore Municipal Corporation to save fuel cost.

“We have also been awarded with the national award for excellence in urban transport recently,” Soni said.

These new buses will be of 32-seater mid-size model, and run on compressed natural gas (CNG). Each one of them will be equipped with CCTV surveillance cameras and have a GPS system.



