Indore: Quarterly Exams Start In Govt Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The quarterly examinations for Classes 9 to 12 in government schools of the state commenced on Tuesday and are being held on a changed pattern.

The question papers for the exams were sent by the Directorate of Public Education (DPI) to the login of the principals of the schools on Monday morning. The papers were then photocopied or printed (in those schools where the facility of photocopiers is not available) and distributed to the students. The exams will continue till September 21.

All principals have been instructed that a specified teacher be given the responsibility for photocopying or printing the question papers.

About 35 lakh students are appearing in these examinations. The School Education Department is conducting quarterly and half-yearly examinations on the board pattern to improve the results of high school and higher secondary schools. These papers are being taken like annual examinations. Its five marks will also be added to the marks of the annual examination.

The first paper of Class 10th and 11th was for English. At the same time, students of 9th and 12th sat for the Psychology exam as the first paper. In the morning exam is from 9 am to noon while in the afternoon the time of the exam is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

