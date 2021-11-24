Indore: PWD & Metro Rail to work together to overcome challenges of flyover-cum-metro viaduct project, says Lalwani



Indore

The proposed double-decker viaduct (flyover-cum-metro) between Vijay Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Square on the BRTS corridor is going to clash with PWD's proposed elevated corridor between LIG and Navlakha, say town planners, adding that it would be a major challenge for engineers to combine both the projects.

PWD’s elevated corridor project which was awarded to Raj Kamal Association (Ahmedabad) for Rs 306 cr is in the initial stage. The project cost went up by another Rs 116 cr when it was decided that the present BRTS corridor would run on the elevated corridor, and the normal traffic would run on the ground. The earlier plan was to do things the other way round.

Incidentally, if the elevated corridor tender is cancelled then the government would have to pay Rs 30 cr as compensation to Raj Kamla Association.



MP Shankar Lalwani, who had pushed the flyover-cum-metro project at a review meeting of the Metro Rail project on Monday said he did not foresee any problems with the proposed extension.

“We have decided that Indore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and PWD will collaborate in the construction of flyover-cum-metro viaduct. We are planning for needs of the city 50 years from now. If we construct the flyover from LIG to Navlakha now and in subsequent years there is need to expand the Metro Rail, then it will be possible as we would have to demolish the elevated corridor. Hence the three-tier plan," Lalwani said.

Double-decker viaduct at Khandwa Road

Lalwani said as part of the 50-year planning they had decided to create a double-decker viaduct from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar to smoothen the traffic flow along Khandwa Road. “We will take up this plan in future and we also intend to connect Metro Rail at Rajiv Gandhi Square with the Airport and Mhow as well.

Metro Rail to Ujjain in 2028

“We are also planning to connect the Metro Rail from Airport to Ujjain by 2028 so that people can attend Simhasth of 2028.”

Metro plan changed for passengers’ ease



MP Lalwani added that the proposal to change the existing Metro Rail route from Rajwada to Jawahar Marg as there were more passengers in Jawahar Marg than the Rajwada area.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:09 AM IST