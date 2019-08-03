Indore: PWD inspects areas marked for construction of flyovers

Indore: A team of MPPWD engineers on Friday inspected areas in the city where flyovers and elevated flyovers will be constructed.

Marking was done at three places where flyovers will be constructed.

Chief engineer AR Singh and superintendent engineer MP Singh also accompanied the team.

The flyovers which were marked are four-lane flyovers from Bapat Square to Vijay Nagar Square 1,170-metre-long costing Rs 55 crore, another four-lane flyover from Radisson Square to Star Square of 590-metre-long will cost Rs 40 crore and a six-lane flyover at Khajrana Square 546-metre-long at the cost of Rs 35 crore.

A route chart of an elevated flyover which will be constructed from LIG square to Navlakha Square was also discussed. PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma will urge the Central government to provide funding for the flyovers.

“We are trying to get the work for flyovers to be completed soon in order to provide facilities to citizens,” said Verma.