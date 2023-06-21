Indore: Pvt Hospitals Brush Aside Collector’s Order, Only 30 Pc Submit Fire NOC

Picture for representation | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 120 private hospitals in the city have brushed aside the orders to follow all norms of fire safety even after multiple notices have been issued by the Health Department. Moreover, the district administration and Health Department officials seem to have given up over the same as they have not taken any action even after six months of serving the notices.

The last notice to the hospitals was served about a month ago but private hospitals haven’t submitted their fire NOC yet.

“We had served notices to over 196 private hospitals in November last year to submit their fire NOC till December 25 or to face cancellation of registration. We could get certificates from about 60 hospitals only. We have served an ultimatum to them on the direction of Collector Ilayaraja T and now we will take action against them,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

However, with the new norms issued by the government in January, about 60 hospitals, having less than 50-bed facility, got relief from submitting NOC as they only have to submit the fire audit certificate.

“We have identified 60 facilities having less than 50 beds or their building is less than 15 metres in height or having 500 square metres of construction. We will allow renewal or new registration to these hospitals on the basis of fire audit certificate,” Saitya said.

The CMHO added that they are conducting a survey to check the fire audit certificate and NOC in the hospitals and will take action against defaulters including cancellation of their registration.