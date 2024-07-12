Indore: Pvt Colleges Express Concern Over Poor Admissions

Private college principals hold a meeting over poor admissions and other pressing issues on Thursday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principals of private colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday raised alarm over the steadily declining admissions in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. In their meeting, they highlighted several pressing issues, including the need for improvements in the online admission system and an increase in the number of CLC (College-Level Counseling) rounds. Transparency in the admission process was also emphasised as a critical requirement.

The principals expressed frustration over the allocation of seats to government colleges, which they argue are ill-equipped to handle the influx due to a lack of space, facilities, and adequate faculty.

The shortage of classrooms further exacerbates the problem. They pointed out that despite these shortcomings, the university and Department of Higher Education (DHE) impose strict regulations on affiliated colleges, which could lead to closures within the next two to three years if the situation remains unaddressed.

Concerns were also raised about the rigorous standards applied to faculty appointments under College Code-28, alongside pressure from the university and DHE regarding labs, libraries, books, and computers. The principals highlighted a disparity in regulations, noting the absence of strict guidelines for government colleges and private universities.

Dr. Rajiv Jhalani, president of the Private College Principals Association, announced plans for monthly meetings with DAVV to seek solutions to these critical issues. The agenda for these meetings will include ensuring timely conduct of examinations, prompt result declarations, and the completion of courses within the stipulated timeframes.

Key figures present at the meeting included Dr Sangeeta Bharuka (vice president), Dr Saurabh Pareek (secretary), Dr. Vasudev Mishra, DrRishina Natu, Dr Dinesh Maheshwari, Prof Ravleen Bhasin, Prof Indra Dixit, Prof Vaishali Sharma, and Dr Kiran Dixit.