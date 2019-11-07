Indore: Punia slams demonetisation

Indore: While the Congress has decided to observe November 8, the third anniversary of demonetisation, as the black day, in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) PL Punia said that it was the disastrous decision by the Modi government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has damaged the economy of the country which is going through slowdown. Unemployment is increasing but Modiji is suggesting youngsters to start pakoda stall. The only company in profit nowadays is Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company,” he said,.

He also alleged the government has even taken the emergency fund from the Reserve Bank of India.

He said that Modi should remember his own statement of 50 days and should apologize to the people for his decision.

Replying over Maharashtra condition, he said that people have given mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena and if they fail in forming government, then governor should give chance to other parties for the same.