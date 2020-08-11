Indore-Pune train on track, clarifies Railways

The railway has clarified that it has no plans to pull the chain on Indore-Pune train. No notification in this regard has been issued. However, the train may be extended up to Daund.

The clarification came on Monday, following some errors in its internal circular.

Divisional Railway spokesperson informed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, all regular mail, express and passenger train

operations have been halted. Recently, it has been reported in some section that the Indore-Pune Express train will be stopped and will chug till Dadar only.

The spokesperson clarified that due huge to congestion of trains at Pune station, an initial preparation is being made to extend some trains beyond Pune to Daund so that more trains can be operated from Pune station. In this context, the initial process of extending the

Indore-Pune Express to Daund station is being worked.

WHAT WENT WRONG

The railway station code used in the letter, prepared for this internal correspondence, in which DDR is written in place of DD for Daund. This was a human error which has been made in the letters used for internal correspondence of the railways.

In this context, it should be mentioned that whenever any extension/cancellation or any other order of a train comes from the headquarters, it is disseminated by issuing a press release. It may be noted that Indore-Pune is a very popular train which runs on all 7 days with heavy bookings. Former Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan played a crucial role in extending its frequency.