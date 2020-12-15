Indore: Pulled down by rains, pollution level 'fluctuated' by foggy weather again

Indore: While the overcast weather and winter rains became a concern for health officials fearing a trigger in seasonal diseases, the same weather changes gave a sigh of relief to the citizens from increasing pollution.

The Air Quality Index in the city reached ‘poor’ category as it was hovering above 200 about a week ago but due to rainfall for oast four consecutive days, it dropped below 100 which falls in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Not only AQI, PM10 and PM 2.5 had also reached to very poor level and were recorded maximum at 414 and 363 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively about a week ago.

“Indeed, the level of pollution has decreased due to rainfall in the city. However, the AQI was fluctuating due to the fog in weather,” Chief Chemist of Pollution Control Board Dr DK Waghela said.

He added that after dropping below 100, the AQI again increased over 150 in Tuesday evening due to the fog which pulled the pollutants close to the ground.

“It is a temporary fluctuation as the air would get cleaner after wind start blowing and the sky gets clears,” Dr Waghela added.

Average AQI on Dec 11 was 99, on Dec 12 was 97, 88 and 89 on December 13 and December 14.

The level was increased on Tuesday as AQI was recorded 194 at 5 pm.

No relief from overcast weather

Citizens got no relief from the overcast weather for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The morning remained foggy and city couldn’t see sunshine throughout the day.

Cold winds also kept the day temperature below five degrees Celsius below the normal and the same phenomenon kept the night temperature five degrees Celsius above the normal. The level of humidity was 94 percent in the morning and 93 percent in the evening.