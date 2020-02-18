Indore: Public thrash drunk youth in Sarafa for eve-teasing

Indore: A highly inebriated 21-year-old youth was thrashed by people at Sarafa food market on Sunday night when he was making lewd remarks against a group of girls and also trying to touch them inappropriately.

Someone informed the Sarafa police and they rushed to the spot and rescued the youth from the mob and took him to the police station.

Sarafa police station incharge Amrita Solanki said the accused Kadar Ali was booked under Section 151, presented before SDM from where he was granted bail. She said that he could not be booked for molestation because none of the victims came forward to report against Ali.

Solanki said Ali had been following the group of girls and passing comments against them. Initially, the girls ignored him but later one of the girls asked him to stop following and passing comments.

At this, Ali started shouting and abusing the girls and tried to touch them. His antics attracted attention and some passersby intervened but when he started abusing them, they started thrashing them.