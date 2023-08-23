Indore: Public Interest Litigation On Indore-Dewas Bypass |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking an undertaking, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed National Highways Authority of India to fill all potholes, install street lights, improve drainage, and provide other facilities in three months on the Indore-Dewas bypass.

The directives were issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Anil Verma following a petition filed by Matri Foundation through advocate Amaya Bajaj on the alleged pathetic condition of Indore-Dewas bypass.

Earlier, the contract of the road was terminated following orders by the court and a new contract was awarded to a Pune company for Rs 63 crore. Under Schedule K of the Model Concession Agreement, the company that gets the contract has to install street lights, do landscaping & sapling plantation, make cattle crossing, truck lay bay, traffic aid post, highway traffic management system, vehicle rescue posts, pedestrian facility etc.

The petitioner said that the benefit of the above facilities has not been given to the public. Besides, there are potholes on the road and in many places, the drainages are choked due to which water-logging takes place. The petition claims that most of the street lights on the bypass remain switched off.

Due to the poor condition of the road, mishaps and traffic jams are frequent. Bajaj said that they have demanded an ad-hoc committee for the maintenance and repair of the Indore-Dewas bypass, whose report should be presented in the High Court.