Indore: PS Sanjay Shukla reviews preparations of Global Investor Summit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) reviewed the preparations of the Invest MP event, which will be held in the form of Global Investor Summit (GIS) in the city.

Coming from Dewas, Shulka reached the regional office of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) at Crystal IT Park. He held a meeting with the regional director of MPIDC Rohan Saxena over the preparations of the GIS. Later, he reached the Brilliant Convention Centre.

Official sources informed that earlier Shukla was in Dewas on Thursday night, where he held a meeting with collector Chandramouli Shukla on the proposed international airport coming up in Dewas district.

