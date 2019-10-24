Indore: Protest over “removal” of temple from IIT-Indore campus

Indore: Activists of Bajrang Dal on Thursday staged a protest at Simrol police station claiming that a Lord Hanuman temple on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology Indore has been removed without any genuine reason.

Activists in form of rally reached the station and staged a demonstration there. They claimed that an old Hanuman temple was located under a peepal tree on IIT Indore campus. That temple has now been removed.

They furnished photographic evidence before the police demanding FIR against the people who removed the temple and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The activists claimed that people used to go to the temple for worship when IIT Indore campus had not come up.

“The temple should be re-established and FIR should be registered who got the shrine removed,” Bajrang Dal city general secretary Devendra Anjana demanded.

They also claimed that they had previously filed complaints with district administration and CSP as well but no action has been taken against into the matter.

TI RK Nain told activists that he would investigate into their complaint within a week and get back to them.