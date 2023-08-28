Indore: Protest Against Liquor Shop Residents Recite Hanuman Chalisa For Third Consecutive Sunday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of residents led by leader of opposition in IMC Chintu Choukse staged a sit-in and recited Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the liquor shop in Banganga area, consecutively, for the third Sunday.

The citizens of the area protested demanding the shifting of the shop and a large number of women participated in the protest while children too took part in the protest.

Later, the agitators also submitted a memorandum to the police officers over the same. During the agitation, Choukse announced that he will continue to protest against the shop along with the residents every Sunday till this liquor shop is not shifted from this place.

“The liquor shop is situated opposite the mental hospital while there is also a temple and school in the vicinity. According to the norms, the liquor shop should not be open at this place.

If the shop is not removed then we will continue our protest again next Sunday,” Choukse said. The residents recited Hanuman Chalisa to attract the attention of the district administration and warned that if the liquor shop is not removed, they will intensify the protest. Various Congress leaders were present during the protest.

