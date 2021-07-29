Indore: Proprietor and in-charge booked, FIR filed for filthy namkeen preparation

Indore: A joint team of the food and drug administration department and Indore Municipal Corporation raided two namkeen-manufacturing units at Chouthi Paltan and Jail Road on Thursday and collected samples for testing.

Acting under the supervision of ADM Abhay Bedekar, the officials have also registered an FIR against proprietor and in-charge of Shri Sinddh Namkeen for manufacturing namkeens in unhygienic and filthy conditions.

“Our team acted against Shri Siddh Namkeen and Ambika ke Namkeen on Thursday. An FIR has been registered under Section 269 of the IPC against Hukumchand Jain and Sanjay Jain of Shri Sidhh Namkeen for manufacturing edibles in unhygienic and filthy conditions. We’ve also collected four samples from the unit, including palm oil, besan, Jain Shri namkeen and Natkhat namkeen,” Food Safety Officer DK Soni said.

He added that samples were also taken from Ambika ke Namkeen and collected five samples. All the samples have been sent for testing to the State Food Testing Lab in Bhopal and action will be taken after the reports are received.