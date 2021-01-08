Indore: Proposed flyovers on Ring Road will impede metro rail construction: Experts

Indore:

​If work on three flyovers proposed on Ring Road is started, then it will indirectly delay the work of the metro rail project, fear city planners and engineers. Apart from this, ​thousands of people who use the Ring Road will also face traffic jams, similar to the one faced during the construction of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee bridge (Pipliyahana flyover) and are still facing on account of the ongoing construction ​of Bengali Square Flyover.

​Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ​on Wednesday ​announced ​the construction of five flyovers ​of which three flyovers (at Radisson Square, Robot Square and Khajrana Square) will come in way of the track of Metro Rail (Line 3) which is under development. There are also three platforms of Metro Rail planned in the stretch from Radisson Square to Bengali Square.

According to engineers of the city's civic department,​ it is possible to have the metro ​above the flyover, but the cost will increase by around Rs 10 cr for every 100 metres. At present the metro project is already delayed and the flyovers will delay it further.

Points ​to ponder​

. Looking at the 90-meter-broad​ ​Ring Road from Radisson Square till Bengali Square​, ​it will require high-tech civil engineering for development of both the projects.

· If the Metro rail ​is above the flyover, ​the ​flyover ​has to be constructed first and that will definitely take at least 18 months​ and cost at least an additional Rs 7,500 cr.​

· If the Metro track ​is constructed on one side of the flyover​, there ​is IDA’s Shahid Smarak and other buildings and the other side of the road ​has residential and commercial ​buildings on the other side.

· Daily lakh​s​ of vehicles move from Ring Road and the construction of fly​​over will create traffic ​chaos and pressure on roads in the city will increase.

Dilip Buildcon officials

The constructing company of the Metro Rail project, Dilip Buildcon, Project Manager, Suresh Rajnath Singh said that the company is unaware ​about the flyovers in the area where metro track ​is to be constructed. He said that he did not have any information on this matter.

Project managing director said

“The development of flyovers will not affect the construction of the metro. The alignments are different ​for both the projects. The project is in process and ​machinery has been installed at the construction sites”, said Pratibha Pal, Additional Managing Director, MP Metro Rail Company Ltd, Indore.