Indore: Proposal to settle mill workers’ dues sent to govt, IMC informs HC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Hukumchand Mills case, Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday informed the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court that a proposal prepared for giving away pending dues of mill workers has been sent to the state government for its approval.

Once the approval is received, the IMC stated that the proposal will be placed before the HC. If the court gives its permission then IMC will give away its mill land to Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for the development of an IT Park on it.

In return, the MPIDC will give an amount to IMC which will be given to workers of the closed-down mill for clearing their pending dues.

A resolution to this effect was passed in the IMC council meeting held on December 6.

Advocate Dheeraj Singh Pawar, appearing on behalf of the workers, said that the corporation's counsel orally informed the court about the proposal on Tuesday. The Municipal Corporation is expected to present this proposal in the court on January 24.

Dues of around 6,000 mill workers would be settled, by selling the mill's land.

Hukumchand Mills was closed on December 12, 1991. Since then, thousands of workers of the mill have been making the rounds for payment of their dues.