Indore: Proposal to include Ger in UNESCO’s list of Cultural Heritage filed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has finally submitted a proposal before the Union culture ministry to incorporate the famous Ger of the city in the list of Cultural Heritage of United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) on Thursday.

After more than 5 lakh people from the city and neighbouring districts and states took part in Ger on March 22, the district administration had been preparing the proposal to get Ger included in the UNESCO list.

An official of the State government rushed to New Delhi with the proposal in a hard as well as soft copy. The Union culture ministry will examine the proposal and submit it to UNESCO.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:53 AM IST