Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer who had to take over Rs 3 crore from people allegedly committed suicide at his place in Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

He left behind a three-page suicide note that said that he had to take crores of rupees related to property deals from some people. But as the suicide note was not handwritten but typed with just a handwritten signature the police are investigating to know whether it was written by the deceased.

DCP (Zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Manish Soni, 51 years, a resident of Parashar Nagar area. He was found hanging by his family members on Monday morning after which the police were informed.

The police are investigating the case to know about the people from whom the deceased had to take money as per his suicide note. The police are also checking the bank accounts of Soni to confirm his signature and are taking statements from his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.

