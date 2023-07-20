 Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

DCP (Zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Manish Soni, 51 years, a resident of Parashar Nagar area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer who had to take over Rs 3 crore from people allegedly committed suicide at his place in Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

He left behind a three-page suicide note that said that he had to take crores of rupees related to property deals from some people. But as the suicide note was not handwritten but typed with just a handwritten signature the police are investigating to know whether it was written by the deceased.

Read Also
Indore: Woman Occupies MGM College’s Boys Hostel Mess; Police Help Sought
article-image

DCP (Zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the deceased has been identified as Manish Soni, 51 years, a resident of Parashar Nagar area. He was found hanging by his family members on Monday morning after which the police were informed.

The police are investigating the case to know about the people from whom the deceased had to take money as per his suicide note. The police are also checking the bank accounts of Soni to confirm his signature and are taking statements from his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.          

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Loses Rs 15L While Finding Matrimonial Match
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

Indore: Conman Posing As CISF Official Dupes Woman Of Rs 54,000

Indore: Conman Posing As CISF Official Dupes Woman Of Rs 54,000

Indore: Traffic Diversions In City During G20 Meeting On Friday; Check Details Here

Indore: Traffic Diversions In City During G20 Meeting On Friday; Check Details Here

Indore: Elderly Woman Lodges Complaint Against Son, His Wife For Embezzling Rs 5 L Ornaments 

Indore: Elderly Woman Lodges Complaint Against Son, His Wife For Embezzling Rs 5 L Ornaments 

Indore: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu

Indore: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu