Indore: Prompt action by Fast Response Vehicle cops saves youth

The staff of Fast Response Vehicle (FRV) saved a youth who attempted suicide by slitting the vein of his hand in Banganga area on Friday. He was rushed to the hospital after breaking open the door of his house.

Hemant Sharma, an official of state level police control room in Bhopal, said they received information that a a 19-year-old youth named Golu, a resident of Rishi Nagar has attempted suicide by slitting vein of his hand and has locked himself in his house.

The FRV (Dial 100) of Banganga area was informed about the incident after which constable Ramkesh Rathore and pilot Rajesh immediately reached the spot. They first knocked the door but Golu didn’t open it. The policemen then broke open the door and they found Golu lying on the floor and blood pouring out of the slit vein. They immediately rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.