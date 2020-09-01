Indore: Prompt action by Dial-100 saves youth lying on railway track

Indore: A team of Fast Response Vehicle of police (Dial 100) managed to save a 28-year-old youth, who was trying to commit suicide by lying on the railway track in Lasudia area on Tuesday. The cops first pacified the youth and then handed him over to his family members.

The state-level police control room, Bhopal received information that a youth was lying on the railway track near Singapore Township under Lasudia police station jurisdiction with the intention of committing suicide. After the information, Dial-100 vehicle and Lasudia police station staff were informed about the incident. The team reached the mentioned place where they found a youth lying on the railway track. FRV (Dial-100) staff constable Gautam Pal and pilot Kapil Patel talked to the youth and pacified him. His family members were informed about the incident. Later, the youth was handed over to his family members.

Police said that the youth was trying to commit suicide by lying on the track over some family dispute. The youth and his family members were requested by the police to resolve the dispute mutually. The youth later promised before the police that he will never think about suicide in future.