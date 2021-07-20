Indore: Progressive farmers of district to be rewarded

Indore: Progressive farmers who are getting better results due to advanced methods will be rewarded by the administration. These awards will be given at the block and district levels. In eachcategory, Rs 25000 will be given to each farmer selected at the district level and Rs 10,000 to each selected farmer at the block level.According to the information received from the project director, Agricultural Technical Management Agency (ATMA) and Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development department, these awards are being given with the aim to encourage farmers. For the award, applications have been invited in the prescribed format by the department from farmers and farmers' groups of the district till 31st August. Applications forms for the agriculture category can be obtained from the senior agriculture development officer of the concerned development block.

Similarly, horticulture farmers can get applications forms from the horticulture department, animal husbandry farmers from the animal husbandry department, fish farmers from the fisheries department. The filled applications will have to be submitted after verification from the concerned department by 5 pm on 31st August.