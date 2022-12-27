e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Programme on ‘Child rights & abuse’ held at SJMC

Indore: Programme on ‘Child rights & abuse’ held at SJMC

HoD Sonali Nargunde, said, “There are several departments for the uplift of children and it is time these departments are audited to find out their utility. The role of the media in child rights protection is important

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to spread awareness about child welfare, a programme on “Child Rights and Child Abuse” was conducted by the School of Journalism and Mass Communication on December 25. Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain was the chief guest.

She said, “A human being has every right to live a dignified life. As soon as someone is born, they should be provided with all the rights and the society must ensure that no one is deprived of his/her rights.

Along with the physical development of a child, parents must also take care of the practical development and education is thereby important to ensure that child rights are not violated.”

HoD Sonali Nargunde, said, “There are several departments for the uplift of children and it is time these departments are audited to find out their utility. The role of the media in child rights protection is important. While reporting cases of violation and exploitation of child rights, sensitivity and responsibility should be kept in mind.” Journalist Shruti Agarwal was invited to the programme.

Read Also
Indore: Deaf & mute now a text away from cop help
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Five illegal structures of drug peddlers razed

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: Contractual staff burn ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet

Madhya Pradesh: Health ‘wise’ Indore set for PBD meet