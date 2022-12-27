Indore: Programme on ‘Child rights & abuse’ held at SJMC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to spread awareness about child welfare, a programme on “Child Rights and Child Abuse” was conducted by the School of Journalism and Mass Communication on December 25. Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain was the chief guest.

She said, “A human being has every right to live a dignified life. As soon as someone is born, they should be provided with all the rights and the society must ensure that no one is deprived of his/her rights.

Along with the physical development of a child, parents must also take care of the practical development and education is thereby important to ensure that child rights are not violated.”

HoD Sonali Nargunde, said, “There are several departments for the uplift of children and it is time these departments are audited to find out their utility. The role of the media in child rights protection is important. While reporting cases of violation and exploitation of child rights, sensitivity and responsibility should be kept in mind.” Journalist Shruti Agarwal was invited to the programme.