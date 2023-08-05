 Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations, union general secretary Ramesh Kushwaha, federation spokesperson Mahendra Srivastava, joint secretary, Kamlesh Hardia, Ratan Verma attended the programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:24 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand programme was organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of famous singer Kishore Kumar, by former council member Tejprakash Rane at Christian College. Vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations, union general secretary Ramesh Kushwaha, federation spokesperson Mahendra Srivastava, joint secretary, Kamlesh Hardia, Ratan Verma attended the programme.

Read Also
Indore: Sanskrit Is Foundation Of Our Culture, Says IIM-I's Rai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

Indore: Bankers Discuss Means Of Capacity Building Of MSMEs

Indore: Bankers Discuss Means Of Capacity Building Of MSMEs

Indore: GST Levied On Building Only When Construction Is Going On

Indore: GST Levied On Building Only When Construction Is Going On

Indore: 'Remarkable Work Done In State For Expansion Of Irrigation Facilities'

Indore: 'Remarkable Work Done In State For Expansion Of Irrigation Facilities'