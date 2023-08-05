Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand programme was organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of famous singer Kishore Kumar, by former council member Tejprakash Rane at Christian College. Vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations, union general secretary Ramesh Kushwaha, federation spokesperson Mahendra Srivastava, joint secretary, Kamlesh Hardia, Ratan Verma attended the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)