Indore: Professor Krishnan Hajela is new head of life sciences department of Davv

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain accepted resignation of School of Life Sciences head Prof Anand Kar nearly 10 days after he put in his papers.

Prof Krishnan Hajela has been appointed as new HoD.

After tendering his resignation, Kar had claimed that he put in his papers following pressure mounted by Suresh Chand for issuance of no dues certificate (NDC) even though he had not completed necessary formalities.

He had also suspected financial bungling by Chand in UGC-SAP project.

However, Chand had rubbished the allegations claiming that he had submitted all necessary documents required for NDC but Kar was still harassing him for the heck of it.

Jain tried to settle the issue but her efforts went in vain. Eventually, she accepted Kar's resignation.