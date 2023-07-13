Indore: Professor Injured In Road Accident Dies During Treatment

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A lady professor, who had got injured in a road accident a few days ago, died during treatment on Tuesday. She was riding a pillion with her colleague when the accident happened. It is said that the scooter rider was wearing a helmet while she was without a helmet and had received head injury.

According to the police, Supriya Tripathi, 31 years, a resident of Kanadiya area along with her colleague was going to the college when they met with an accident and got injured on July 5. Since then, Supriya had been undergoing treatment in a hospital. It is said that the scooter rider lost control while saving a dog and they fell on the road. The police are investigating the case and the statement of the scooter rider is being taken to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. It is said that Supriya was a professor at a college on Bypass Road.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed while his friend got injured in a road accident in the Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the deceased could not be identified till the filing of the report. They were on a bike when a truck coming from the rear hit them. The police are trying to take information from the injured persons to know further about the incident.