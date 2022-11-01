Indore: Prof Suresh Silawat reappointed Holkar Science College principal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Suresh Silawat was re-appointed as Holkar Science College principal just days after his removal from the post.

However, Silawat, who also held the post of additional director along with being Holkar College principal, was relieved as additional director, and Prof Mamta Raikwar was appointed in his place. Prof Mamta is working in GACC.

Suresh Silawat is the brother of minister Tulsiram Silawat. The Higher Education department under secretary Veeran Singh Bhalavi issued the new posting orders on Monday.

