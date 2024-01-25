Indore: Problems Of Senior Citizens Addressed | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of counsellors from the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat, including Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, BD Kushgotiya and Sunny Modi, addressed cases of senior citizens on Wednesday. A total of 6 cases were received out of which 3 of them were resolved.

In the first case, an 80-year-old residing under MIG police station area complained to the police panchayat that his son has a dispute with his daughter-in-law and grandson, due to which he and his wife are suffering from mental stress. The team called his daughter-in-law who informed that her husband is addicted to liquor and used to abuse and harass her after drinking liquor. The team called the son and counselled him.

In the second case, a 66-year-old man, a resident of Mhow, complained that his son had married a woman from another community. His daughter-in-law ran away with gold, silver jewellery and money with his brother. His daughter-in-law and son’s brother-in-law, who are not available on telephone, are being informed and called through the police. The team will initiate the counselling process only after ascertaining the actual situation.

In the third case, a 72-year-old man, residing under Lasudia police station area, complained that his son and daughter-in-law were living in a joint family for 20 years but after a dispute between his son and daughter-in-law, his daughter-in-law is living separately along with his grandson. The daughter-in-law does not allow his grandson to meet him even after court’s order. The team contacted the daughter-in-law and explained to her the entire situation but she did not agree and said that her divorce case is pending in the court. The counselling team will again try to convince his daughter-in-law.