Indore: Problems Of Senior Citizens Addressed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of counsellors from the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat, including Dr RD Yadav, PurushottamYadav, Ramesh Sharma, BD Kushgotiya, Sunny Modi and Sanjay Sharma, addressed cases of senior citizens on Wednesday. A total of 6 cases were received, and 4 of them were resolved at the police panchayat.

In the first case, a 70-year-old resident of Azad Nagar complained to the police panchayat that he had divided his property among his three sons. His elder son used to harass him and did not provide food. The counsellors called the son, and he assured that he would not trouble his father in the future.

In the second case, a 66-year-old woman and her son, residents of Nanda Nagar, complained that they were deeply troubled by the actions of a new female tenant. The team called the female tenant and she gave a written assurance to vacate the house.

In the third case, an 83-year-old woman, a resident of Pardesipura area, complained that she was suffering due to her tenant. The tenant, unable to appear before the team due to illness underwent counselling online she agreed to vacate the house.

In the fourth case, a 68-year-old man, a resident of Palasia area, complained that his neighbour frequently fought with him over a parking dispute, causing daily troubles. The police panchayat team resolved the issue and the neighbour gave assurance regarding the resolution of the problem.