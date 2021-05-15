Indore: Problems galore as centres run out of vaccines

Indore

The vaccination drive for those above 45 years was riddled with problems on Saturday as many had to return without getting vaccinated. Incidentally, those between 18 and 45 years could not book slots.

There was a mad rush at the centres and as the number of vaccine vials was limited, it soon got over, angering the people, who cursed the administration for the mismanagement.

At PC Sethi Hospital, three patients had to go back without getting the jab because the doses of the opened vials had been used up and for three people the hospital staff were unwilling to open a fresh vial as it can vaccinate 10 people.

The staff at the centre asked the three people to come back on Monday.



Similarly, at Hukumchand Polyclinic around 3 pm, no vaccine were left.The management there arranged the vaccines for the remaining people by borrowing them from nearby sites.



Also, a shortage of the vaccine was seen at the vaccination centre at Indore District Court after which people were asked to go back to their homes or to go to other centres for vaccination.



NO SLOTS FOR 18+

There were no slots available for the 18+ to book their first dose of vaccine.



Political interference alleged

At some centres people alleged that there was political interference. They said people with political connections were ensuring that people known to them got the jabs, at the expense of others even though they had reached the centre earlier.



WHAT PEOPLE SAY



Devendra Kumar Nema and wife Minali came to the vaccination centre but because the doses of opened vials got over, only Devendra got vaccinated. They were asked to come back on Monday. The couple said they had been avoiding going out of their house without getting both the vaccines, and now they would have to go out once again.

Narendra Manawar and Manju Manawar came for vaccination but Manju did not get vaccinated because the opened vials got over. They had came from Dwarkapuri to PC Sethi Hospital, and were disappointed that both of them could not get the second jab. “Again on Monday we have to come so far from our home,” they said.