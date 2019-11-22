Indore: Privatisation of banks not in interest of common people

Indore: The merger of the public sector banks is neither in favour of common man nor the banks. The bank unions will resist any attempt of the board management and the central government.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, National Joint Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association, said this while addressing a meeting of the bank employees of Indore region here at Press Club Hall. He said that the government's decision to impose mega merger of banks is actually privatisation of public banks, which is unfortunate and anti-public. The increase in various banking charges is the result of relaxation in loans to high corporate houses. To protect the interests of the general public, the bank workers will continuously agitate in the coming time. The second round of talks on the wage revision is proposed in the last week of this month.

On this occasion, MPBEA’s Mohan Krishna Shukla, Officers’ Union leader Alok Khare called upon the staff-officer colleagues to come together for the struggle. The other union leaders Rakesh Jain, Shubham Chaturvedi, Prasad Unde, Dinesh Ladha, Shreyans Bafna, Lokesh Patel, CD Akodia, RK Chhabra, Rajmal Nagar, Satish Jain, US Verma, BS Solanki, Arvind Porwal, Vijay Dalal, Namrata Aggarwal, Niti Nayak, Maya Dhone were also present. The meeting was conducted by General Secretary Ramdev Saidiwal.