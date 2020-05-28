Indore: Private dental clinics to re-start in city

Indore: After allowing the reopening of private clinics of general practitioners, the district administration also allowed the reopening of dental clinics on Thursday. The cleaning and sanitisation of clinics can be started right now, but for the actual reopening, the collector will issue an order.

Collector Manish Singh gave this information in a meeting of doctors of private dental clinics held in Nehru Stadium on Thursday late evening. On the occasion MP Shankar Lalwani, principal of Government Dental College, Dr Deshraj Jain and Dr Nishant Khare, were present.

At the meeting the dentists were told not to touch old papers, reports of patients and write a new prescription every time. They were asked to put a poster in the waiting room detailing all necessary steps that should be taken to stop the spread of coronavirus. They were asked to keep OPD timing as short as possible and close clinic before 6 pm. All doctors and clinic operators were told to download and register with an App prepared by the administration. They were asked not to use nebulisers etc, and ensure sanitisation of the clinic twice a day.

On this occasion, all the doctors were asked to keep an eye on such patients who have symptoms of cold, cough, fever. Please enter the information of such patients in the app. Take the temperature of all patients coming to the clinic with thermal gun. Also check their oxygen level with oximeter. On this occasion, it was told that all doctors should register information about themselves and their staff in the app so that they can be included under the Prime Minister Covid Insurance Scheme. No clinics will be opened in the containment aareas. If an employee of a clinic resides in the containment area, he will not be allowed to work in the clinic. As far as possible patients will be allowed to come to the clinic only on the basis of prior appointment.