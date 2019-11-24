Indore: Prisoner commits suicide in MYH

Indore: A prisoner of central jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the frame of the bathroom door in MY Hospital late on Saturday night. He had used hospital bandages to prepare the noose. Interestingly, the policemen who were on duty were unaware about the incident and their role is also being investigated.

His family members of inmate alleged that he didn’t commit suicide and there was something fishy about his death. A judicial enquiry has been started into the case.

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Narednra Singh Raghuwanshi said the incident took place at around 1.40 am. The deceased, Ramkrishna Lakhore (35), a murder accused from Bediakala village in Harda district, was undergoing treatment in the inmate ward of MY Hospital for mental illness. He was last seen by a hospital employee around 1 am when he asked for medicines for his headache.

After that he went to the bathroom. When he didn’t come out for a long time the policemen deployed there knocked the door later they forced open the door to find him hanging from the frame of the door. He had prepared noose using bandages. Police believed that he had collected the bandages and then prepared the noose to hang himself.

Deceased’s brother-in-law Shrawan Lomare said that Ramkrishna was arrested six months ago in connection with a murder case in Harda. He was shifted to central jail in the city on October 17, 2019 and was undergoing treatment since October 30 in MY Hospital. Shrawan alleged that Ramkrishna was taking treatment for his mental illness and was recovering and could not have committed suicide.

Took used bandages from dustbin?

It is said that Ramkrishna had prepared noose using bandages and later tied it onto the frame of the door in the bathroom to commit suicide. Sources claimed that he had taken used bandages from the dustbin, and five policemen deployed for him were unaware about his activity. However, Dr AD Bhatnagar, superintendent of MY hospital, said that there was no negligence from the hospital as the patient had taken such step in the bathroom.

Body taken to Harda for last rites: Shrawan said that the body of Ramkrishan was sent for autopsy by the police after which the statements of family members were also taken. On Sunday, the body of Ramkrishna was taken to his village in Harda district for his last rites.