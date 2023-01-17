Indore: Prioritise cases on CM helpline, says Collector Dr Ilayaraja T

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing preparations and arrangements made for forthcoming events, collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Monday, while fixing accountability, asked officers to discharge their duties sincerely.

He also conducted a department-wise detailed review of the disposal of cases of CM Helpline and Samadhan Online. He directed the officers to give top priority to the cases registered in the CM Helpline and run campaigns for disposal of pending cases.

Additional collectors Ajay Dev Sharma, Abhay Bedekar, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi, Sapna Lovanshi and chief executive officer of district panchayat, Vandana Sharma and others were present.

The meeting also discussed several forthcoming events of national and international importance to be held in January and February. These include Khelo India, meeting of representatives of G-20 countries, Republic Day celebrations, Anand Utsav, Vikas Yatra etc.

The meeting said Khelo India will be held between January 30 and February 10. The meeting of representatives of G-20 countries will be held in the second week of February. On January 26, various events are scheduled to mark the Republic Day celebrations. Also, Anand Utsav will be being held till January 31 and Vikas Yatra will start from February 1.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)