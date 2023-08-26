 Indore: Prime Accused Among Five  Arrested For Burglaries In City
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Indore: Prime Accused Among Five  Arrested For Burglaries In City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The five accused arrested by Annapurna police in connection with three burglaries on Thursday are on police remand till August 2. They are being questioned for similar crimes.   

Police claimed that the prime accused, Rajendra Banwal, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi police with 18 firearms in 2021, and he had reportedly supplied firearms to Khalistani terrorists and Lawrence Bishnoi gang.   

Additional DCP (Zone-4) Abhinav Vishwakarma said that accused Rajendra Banwal, Badal, Rajesh, Siddharth and Balwant were arrested in connection with thefts in the city.

They confessed that they attempted theft in 15 houses and had managed to decamp with valuables and cash from three houses.

They are being questioned about the people who bought the stolen goods from them.   They were taken to the spots where they committed thefts to recreate the incident.  

After the arrest of the accused, the police contacted ATS and informed them about the accused. Now, the ATS officers would question the accused to collect further information from them.   

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

